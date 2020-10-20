WATCH LIVE: DPS superintendent to hold media briefing amid uptick in COVID-19 cases in Denver

The district has already delayed in-person learning for middle and high school students.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools Superintendent (DPS) Susana Cordova held a media briefing Tuesday to provide updates and take questions from reporters.

“Tomorrow we’re really excited to welcome back elementary school students who have selected in-person learning," she said.

This comes after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock limited gatherings to five people and instituted an outdoor mask mandate in response to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity in the city.

The new orders do not apply to schools.

Last week, DPS announced that older students will not be returning to in person learning this month as previously planned.

"We definitely know that this is a big disappointment for our secondary students and our schools and staff," Cordova said. "We've been working really hard to make plans to safely reopen our doors. It was not an easy decision to make and yet we know that the most important thing we can do is focus on health on safety."

Elementary school students will begin in-person learning this week.