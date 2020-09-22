DPS to provide update on return to in-person learning

The district superintendent will discuss plans at 11 a.m. as the youngest students are set to return to in-person learning next week.

DENVER — With less than a week to go until the district's youngest students are set to begin in-person learning Denver Public Schools (DPS) Superintendent Susana Cordova will provide an update Tuesday morning.

She's set to speak at 11 a.m. 9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

DPS previously announced that kindergarten students and some first graders will begin to phase into in-person learning between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 after starting remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All first graders will phase in from Oct. 5-9. Plans will vary by school, and be distributed by individual principals. Students in second through fifth grade will return to full in-person learning on Oct. 21, which coincides with the beginning of the second quarter.

Those students in sixth through 12th grade are also expected to begin in-person instruction on Oct. 21, in a hybrid model to include some in-person and remote learning

Students have the option to continue with 100% online learning. The deadline for middle and high school families to choose between in-person and remote learning was extended until the end of the day on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

DPS said it needs that information in order to plan schedules and staff. That decision is binding for the duration of the second quarter but could be revisited after that, according to DPS.

If district officials do not receive a student’s preference by the deadline, that student will be automatically enrolled in the virtual program.