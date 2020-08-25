DPS to provide update Tuesday a day after classes resumed

Susana Cordova will speak at 11:30 a.m Tuesday about the first day and what lies ahead as the district navigates through the coronavirus pandemic.

DENVER — A day after students returned to school with virtual learning, the superintendent of Denver Public Schools (DPS) will provide an update and answer questions.

Susana Cordova will speak at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday as part of the district's weekly updates.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

DPS began the new school year Monday with remote learning for everyone after pushing its start date back a week to Aug. 24. They plan to continue the virtual learning for most students through the end of the first quarter which is in mid-October.

Last week, Cordova said they're still in the process of figuring out exactly how things will work when classes resume for in-person learning in October. She said families still have time to select a 100% online option or in-person but said most staff members had already made their selections. It's possible a hybrid model could be used where students attend school some days for in-person instruction and remotely on the other days.

DPS has said that it's working to bring back small groups of students "identified as high-priority for in-person learning" as soon as Sept. 8.

High-priority students were identified as those who require special learning, students who use English as a second language and younger students in kindergarten or below. Cordova said last week that plans for that had not yet been finalized.

The district was also finalizing plans to create learning centers where students would be able to do remote learning from inside school buildings.