DPS to provide update as students prepare for return of in-person learning

DPS superintendent Susana Cordova will speak at 11 a.m. after announcing starts dates for in-person learning.

DENVER — The superintendent of Denver Public Schools (DPS) will provide an update Wednesday morning after announcing late last week that the district's youngest students will return to in-person learning by the end of the month.

Superintendent Susana Cordova will speak at 11 a.m. 9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

Cordova sent a letter Friday saying that kindergarten students and some first graders will begin to phase into in-person learning between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2.

>The video above is last week's update from DPS

All first graders will phase in from Oct. 5-9, her letter said.

Plans will vary by school, and be distributed by individual principals.

Students in second through fifth grade will return to full in-person learning on Oct. 21, the district said. Health and safety orientations are planned for those children between Oct. 12 and 16.

Previously the district said remote learning would continue for everyone through the end of the first quarter but said they hoped to bring back "high priority" students sooner.

As of Friday, DPS said a hybrid model was the most likely scenario due to larger class sizes and the different scheduling needs of that age group.

Health and safety orientations will begin for sixth through 12th grade students between Oct. 12 and 16, and a mix of in-person and remote learning will begin on Oct. 21.

Parents will receive details from their specific schools.

The deadline for parents to choose or change their enrollment to in-person school or a virtual program is Sept. 18.

Last week DPS opened several learning centers which offer in-person support for students who are learning remotely.