DPS to provide Wednesday update about fall remote learning

DENVER — With the new school year set to begin next with virtual learning, the Denver Public School District (DPS) will provide an update on its plans Wednesday morning.

The district, which is the largest in the state, pushed back its start date to Aug. 24 and announced plans to start with remote learning and continue it through at least the end of the first quarter which ends in mid-October.

Superintendent Susana Cordova will speak at 11 a.m. and when she does you'll be able to watch her update inside this article, through the 9NEWS app or on the 9NEWS YouTube page.

Following a week of training, this week the district's K-12 teachers will connect with students and plan for remote learning before instruction begins on Monday.

DPS has said previously that it was working to bring back small groups of students "identified as high-priority for in-person learning" as soon as Sept. 8.

High-priority students were identified as those who require special learning, students who use English as a second language and younger students in kindergarten or below. Cordova said last week that plans for that had not yet been finalized.

Cordova said during last week's briefing that they're looking into creating learning centers where students would be able to do remote learning from inside school buildings. It's something that the Adams 12 School District already has in the works and Cordova said her district was talking with officials from that district about their plans.

"Small groups of students would be able to come in, meet with the teachers virtually, but in a safe proctored environment," Cordova said. "We definitely understand both the challenge for working parents to support their children if they are working, the need for safe spaces for kids, the need for reliable internet at times so that's something we are in the process of developing."

She said they hope to have those ready for the first day of school but might need a little more time.