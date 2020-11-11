DPS to provide update as most students learn remotely due to COVID-19

Only the district's youngest students are learning in-person due to current trends related to the virus.

DENVER — The superintendent of Denver Public Schools (DPS) and a doctor from Denver Health will provide an update Wednesday morning as key data metrics such as the positivity rates and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to cause concern.

Superintendent Susana Cordova and Dr. Bill Burman are set to speak at 10 a.m. where they'll provide an overview of district updates and health conditions in the Denver area.

Currently, all DPS students in third grade or above are learning remotely. The district has said previously that it would reevaluate conditions after Thanksgiving to determine if students in grades three through five could return to in-person learning. Older students will remain in remote learning through the end of the year, according to the district.

With widespread community transmission of the virus and hospitalizations at an all-time high in the state, many school districts have shifted to remote learning.

Numerous counties have also been moved to more restrictive levels on the state's COVID-19 dial and in some places, curfews have been put in place as part of an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

On Monday, Governor Jared Polis extended the state-wide mask order for an additional 30 days and said Coloradans need to do more.

"We need the resolve to not let this virus win," he said.