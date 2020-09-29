x
DPS to provide update as young students begin in-person learning

Kindergarten and some first-grade students begin in-person learning this week after starting the new year remotely.

DENVER — The Denver Public School District will host an update Tuesday afternoon as kindergarten and first-grade students begin phasing into in-person learning this week.

Superintendent Susana Cordova is set to speak at 2 p.m. Tuesday. 9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app. 

All kindergarten students and some first graders are beginning to phase into in-person learning between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 after starting the new school year with remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The remaining first graders will phase in from Oct. 5-9. Plans will vary by school, and be distributed by individual principals. Students in second through fifth grades will return to full in-person learning on Oct. 21, which coincides with the beginning of the second quarter.

Students in the sixth through 12th grades are also expected to begin in-person instruction on Oct. 21 but with hybrid instruction which will include a minimum of 10 hours of in-person instruction per week, Cordova said. 

Students in middle and high school had until Monday to select remote or in-person learning. That decision is binding through the end of the first semester, according to DPS officials.

