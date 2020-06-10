DPS to provide update as students continue return to in-person learning

Superintendent Susana Cordova and a doctor from Denver Health will provide an update at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova and a doctor from Denver Health will provide an update Tuesday morning as students in the district continue to phase into in-person learning.

Cordova will be joined by Dr. Bill Burman for the 11 am. briefing where they'll discuss district updates as well as health conditions for the Denver area.

All first-grade students are phasing into in-person learning this week. Plans vary by school and were distributed by individual principals. Students in second through fifth grade will return to full in-person learning on Oct. 21, which coincides with the beginning of the second quarter.

Students in the sixth through 12th grades are also expected to begin in-person instruction on Oct. 21. That in-person instruction will look different depending on the school, Cordova said last week. She said students would have a minimum of 10 hours per week of in-person instruction but said some schools might have more.

Students have the option to continue with 100% online learning. That decision is binding for the duration of the first semester (end of December) but could be revisited after that, according to DPS.