JeffCo Public Schools weighs decision to move to fully remote learning

JeffCo is the latest Denver metro school district to consider the move amid a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County Public Schools is weighing the decision to move to fully remote learning as COVID-19 cases in the district continue to spike.

The district currently has 14 schools in full remote learning because they had multiple cases and could not staff their buildings with sufficient in-person educators due to quarantines, according to a Wednesday letter to parents from the school district.

"All of these situations are disruptive to maintaining consistency in the learning process for students," Jeffco Public Schools' interim superintendent Kristopher Schuh wrote in the letter.

The Jefferson County Board of Education on Wednesday participated in a dialog with district leadership about potential modifications to current learning models in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. A formal decision on any changes is expected to be released by the end of the day Thursday.

Last month, Jefferson County Schools launched a online dashboard where data surrounding cases of the novel coronavirus at schools across the district are posted.

As of Thursday, there are 482 active cases of active COVID-19 cases for JeffCo Public Schools, according to the dashboard.

"As we have stated from the beginning, our goal is to offer as much in-person learning as possible in alignment with public health guidance," Schuh continued in the letter. "We must also keep the health and wellness of our community as our collective priority."