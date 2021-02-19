JeffCo could announce return to full in-person learning next week

All students in the state's second-largest school district could return to in-person learning as early as March 5.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A survey being sent to parents of students in JeffCo Public Schools indicated that high school and middle students could return to full in-person learning as early as March 5.

The survey asked parents to select which date makes the most sense to return for in-person learning: March 5, March 15 or April 5.

On Friday, district spokesperson Cameron Bell said that district leadership would provide an update to the Board of Education during a special meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23., and afterward there may be more information to share about the timeline for the return to in-person learning.

Students in middle and high school returned to in-person learning on Jan. 25 with a hybrid learning model. Elementary students returned to five-days-per-week of in-person learning on Jan. 19 with a remote option available for those uncomfortable with the in-person classes.

> The video above is about the vaccine plan for the district.

Last week, the district's board of education held a study session and dialog about changing in-person learning options for older students, according to Bell.

During that meeting, they discussed the data supporting a return to in-person learning for secondary schools and the contingencies to consider in making a decision about a return date.

A big consideration is the availability and delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine for educators, according to Bell. Educators just became eligible for the vaccine under state guidelines on Feb. 8.

Earlier this week, Bell said the district was not yet ready to announce a specific date for the return to 100% in-person learning, but said they were "working towards confirming and announcing" that date "as soon as possible."

While the district has had to implement remote and hybrid learning models, Bell said their goal from the start of the pandemic "was and continues to be the return of 100% in-person learning for all grade levels."