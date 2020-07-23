JeffCo moves to remote learning to start school year

In-person learning will not begin until Sept. 8 and that depends on the current status of the coronavirus and its spread in the county.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jeffco Public Schools will open with 100% remote learning for a two-week period beginning Aug. 24 through September 4, according to a note sent from the district Thursday afternoon.

On Sept. 8, the district plans to open elementary schools (PreK-5) with 100% in-person and 100% remote options for families. For secondary schools (grades 6-12), they plan on opening with a hybrid schedule providing alternating days (A/B groups) of in-person learning and a 100% remote option for families.

>the video above is about the RecallTheRestart effort by JeffCo teachers

The decision will allow the district to better plan and prepare for in-person experiences, and to review the new health and safety procedures with students and families, according to the note.

The opening of schools on Sept. 8 will be contingent on virus levels in the community.

Depending on how COVID-19 is spreading in our community, they will move between remote learning, in-person or hybrid learning, and fully in-person learning depending on public health levels as determined by Jefferson County Public Health.

They also said the decision was made following guidance release Monday from the Colorado Department of Education and Colorado Department of Health and Environment.

Teachers in the district have also expressed concerns and launched an effort called "Recall the Restart".

They didn't approve of the original restart plan which was announced on July 8. It called for full in-person learning with an option to select fully online learning.

The Jefferson County Education Association said it surveyed its members and found:

43% of teachers preferred a hybrid model of remote learning and some in-person learning

32% preferred full-time remote learning

18% preferred full-time, in-person learning

Other districts have delayed the start of school and the Denver Public School District announced it would also start fully remote to allow more time to adapt to all the changes and safety precautions.