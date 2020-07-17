Littleton Schools delays start of school year

Classes will now begin on Aug. 24 instead of Aug. 13, as originally planned, according to the superintendent.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Littleton Public School District is expected to release more details Friday about its plan for the fall, which will include a delayed start, according to district superintendent Brian Ewert.

"There are so many complex issues that we are dealing with and so many moving parts, that we simply needed more time to put an effective model in place," he said.

Ewert made the remarks during a back-to-school telephone town hall Thursday night that included leaders from the different school districts in Arapahoe County.

He said the district will roll out "significant" communication to families Friday afternoon which will detail about options for the fall which will include an in-person and online model for students.

He said they've been gathering data over the last few months about what went well and what didn't during distance learning last spring.

"One of the key reasons we're pushing back to our Aug. 24 start is to make sure that our teachers have significant time in training and are able to understand how to better support students and families in an online environment," Ewert said.

He said they're now building a fully online program that will look different than options used during short remote learning periods that might be needed in the event of an outbreak or building closure.

Ewert said the district will have a mask requirement for all students and staff and said they're working on plans for transportation for meals.

Earlier this week, both Douglas County Schools and Aurora Public Schools announced they were pushing back the start of the new school year.

The Denver Public Schools (DPS) announced they're also considering a delayed start and expect to have more information next week. DPS also announced plans about a possible "staggered start" where they were they would bring back students gradually for in-person learning.