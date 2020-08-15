Blog: This Colorado parent and son will be seeing how 2020 in-person learning will go

Matt Bell is a photojournalist at 9NEWS whose son will be going to full in-person learning this upcoming school year.

Since the end of last semester and the earliest part of summer break, Westminer Public Schools has been committed to a back-to-school plan that has involved in-person learning.

I was a bit surprised when they unveiled a full-day 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday schedule. It was especially surprising to me when, in light of Denver’s own decision to postpone in-person learning, WPS remained steadfast in their plan. They have assured me, the parent, that this decision “was reached after extensive conversations with health experts and educators with a focus on safety for students and staff."

I have no doubt in my mind that the educators at WPS have a deep concern for the safety of all involved, but it does make me wonder how Denver and so many other districts in state could come up with such radically different ideas of the best path forward. Aren’t they all consulting health experts? I have some teachers in my family and I have some family with kids in other districts. It seems that WPS is the only one going back to basically a normal full day, full week schedule.

It’s been the topic of choice in every familial encounter—virtual or in person—I’ve had this summer. Everyone wants to know how I feel and how my son feels about going back to school. Aidan and I have read and watched every presentation that WPS has sent us. They do have a virtual academy set up for parents and kids that don’t feel comfortable with the idea of in-person schooling, as well as the now-standard Zoom instruction for those student’s that just don’t feel well enough to leave home on any given day.

I do also have extenuating circumstances in my day-to-day life. I try my best to help out the older members of my family with necessary tasks like grocery shopping, and while I take every requested precaution while I’m mingling with the real world, nothing is more important to me than the health and safety of the people I love.

My son, however, is an only child and other than a couple instances of Zoom hangouts and some light online video game chats, he hasn’t spoken to a kid his own age in over five months. This concerns me a lot more than him most of the time. I often feel he’s a little -- or a lot -- too comfortable confined to home all day.

So, once he and I had gone over all the possible plans and considered the inevitable tedium of the necessary safety protocols that he’ll be living with five days a week, I was a bit surprised when he told me in no uncertain terms: “I want to go back to normal school”.

I agreed that we’d do that with the knowledge that should things not work out or we feel uncomfortable in any way, there is a virtual backup plan that I am happy to facilitate once more. As for my higher-risk family members, I will be putting more distance between us for the greater good. I’ll leave groceries on the porch instead of unpacking them in the kitchen. And I’ll no longer be dragging Aidan along on these deliveries, which inevitably turn into socially-distanced family gossip sessions.

I guess Aidan gets another benefit out of going back to school.

Matt is a divorced single father with majority custody of his son, Aidan (12). He works full-time as a photojournalist for Mile High Mornings and because of the schedule he keeps there, he's been able to be the full-time at home teacher/enforcer for the last part of his sixth grade semester at Westminster Public Schools.