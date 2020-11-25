Polis announces task force aimed at getting students back in classrooms by January

The task force aims to ensure that as many students as possible will be able to safely return to classrooms in January.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis announced the formation of a task force Wednesday aimed to help K-12 schools statewide return to in-person learning in January.

The task force will consist of stakeholders including teachers, other school staff, superintendents, elected school boards, charter school leaders, health officials and parents, the governor's office announced on Wednesday.

Gov. Polis will hold a 12:30 p.m. remote briefing on Wednesday to discuss the task force in detail.

The back-to-school working group is set to hold its first meeting on Wednesday, where they will review current protocols and best practices within schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor's office said.

The group will also work to provide feedback to Polis, Commissioner Katy Anthes, and key public health leaders about ways to ensure as many students as possible can safely return to classrooms in January.

Polis said schools are a safe and regulated environment, and he has pledged support and funding to districts and school boards.

“Every child should have the opportunity to reach their full potential and we cannot let our students’ education become a casualty of this pandemic,” Polis said. “This challenging time has strained our educators, parents, school staff and students. That’s why I’ve formed this working group to help us successfully reopen our schools for in-person learning during the pandemic— I believe that together, we can build upon and develop innovative strategies that assist us in safely reopening schools for all our students.”

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Tuesday released updated guidance of the decision-support tools for educators to help them in determining who needs to quarantine after an exposure to the virus in the classroom or school setting.

During a briefing on Tuesday, Polis said 1-in-41 Coloradans is contagious with COVID-19, which is the "height of infection" for the state. Colorado had 4,150 newly reported coronavirus cases on Tuesday.