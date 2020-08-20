Polis to visit Cherry Creek school Thursday to discuss safely reopening

Colorado's governor will make a visit to Village East Elementary School at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

AURORA, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will join education officials Thursday at a school in the Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) to go over school safety as many students returned to in-person learning this week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor will visit Village East Elementary School at 12:15 p.m. to discuss how the district is working with local public health authorities to safely reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CCSD opened to in-person learning on Monday with a phased approach for the first week so that students and staff could learn the new safety measures.

The reopening plan calls for 100% in-person learning for those in Pre-K through fifth grade. Students in grades six through 12 returned with a blended learning option, which includes a mix of in-person instruction and remote learning.

The blended plan includes students divided into cohorts "A" and "B," with two days of in-person learning and three days of remote learning every week.

A requirement to wear masks, temperatures checks, block scheduling, no lockers and no field trips are among the many changes that have been put in place.

Cherry Creek Schools Superintendent Scott Siegfried said last week that 10,500 students have opted to return in a fully remote model.