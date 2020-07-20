x
Officials to offer guidance for school districts amid COVID-19 pandemic

The 1:30 p.m. remote news conference will be an opportunity for media to ask questions about the upcoming school year.
Credit: Tom Cole
Westminster Public Schools and Mapleton Schools approved plans to bring students back to the classroom full-time in the fall.

DENVER — The Colorado Joint Information Center (JIC) will host a 1:30 p.m. news conference to discuss guidance for school districts with respect to reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

JIC said the guidance is based on what we know now, scientific evidence, and expert consultations. School districts and local public health agencies play the central role on school guidance. 

The conference will be joined by the following experts:

  • Katy Anthes, Colorado commissioner of education, Colorado Dept. of Education (CDE); Areas of expertise: school and state education policy
  • Sarah Blumenthal, state school nurse consultant, CDE; Areas of expertise: student and staff health and wellness)
  • Dr. Brian Erly, medical epidemiologist, Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE); Areas of expertise: respiratory disease surveillance)
  • Rhonda Haniford, association commissioner for school quality and support, CDE; Areas of expertise: school and district policy
  • Therese Pilonetti, institutions unit manager, CDPHE; Areas of expertise: school and child care regulations)

The announcement comes days after Denver Public Schools announced it would offer only remote learning for the first two weeks of school — until at least Sept. 8. District officials said they would reassess the situation at that time to determine if schools can safely reopen to in-person learning. 

Many districts across the state had previously announced fall reopening models that included full in-person, hybrid or fully remote options for parents.

