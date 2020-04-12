Colorado school districts facing critical staffing shortages, survey says

In the metro area, about 50% of schools reported that they didn't have enough janitorial staff.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Education’s statewide survey released Thursday revealed that pandemic education needs have shifted from technology to staffing.

The survey, conducted in October, received responses from around 78% of Colorado school districts representing 90% of public school students.

When averaging district responses by region, only 9.25% of districts reported having a sufficient number of substitute teachers. Less than 39% said the same for bus drivers and 64.5% for special education teachers.

In the metropolitan region, 50% of districts also reported having an insufficient number of janitorial staff. In the northwest, 70% reported an insufficient number of classroom teachers.