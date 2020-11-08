Sheridan School District elementary school teacher tests positive for COVID-19

The teacher did not have symptoms but was tested ahead of the school year, according to a district spokesperson.

SHERIDAN, Colo. — Just a week before students are welcomed back to class, an elementary school teacher in the Sheridan School District tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson or the district confirmed.

The teacher is now at home on self-quarantine, according to Mark Stevens, a spokesperson for the district. She was asymptomatic, but got tested to be safe before the start of school.

> Above video: Earlier report about the district's reopening plans.

She was inside a school building last week for one day, according to Stevens, who said one other staff member who worked with the teacher is also in a voluntary quarantine.

Stevens said there is no change to the district’s reopening plans.

The district plans to offer in-person instruction in school classrooms to half of the students in grades six through 12 at one time. When at school, they will receive instruction in core classes such as English language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.

At the high school level, students in ninth and 10th grades will attend school in the morning and students in 11th and 12th grades will attend in the afternoon.

All electives and non-core classes would be taken at home via online learning, resulting in a full academic day.

Several metro-area districts including the Denver Public School District and Aurora Public Schools have announced plans for remote learning through the first semester.