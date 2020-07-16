Sheridan's plan to open schools includes a classroom cap of 12 students

The district also plans to provide three masks to every student and staff member and will have cones and caution tape in place to manage student traffic flow.

SHERIDAN, Colo. — When the Sheridan School District reopens in about a month, class size will be limited to a maximum of 12 students in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a draft proposal presented to the school board.

School is set to resume in the district on Monday, Aug. 17.

Superintendent Pat Sandos emphasized that student and staff safety is the primary concern—and said any student or teacher has the option to remain at home.

The district plans to offer in-person instruction in school classrooms to half of the students in grades six through 12 at one time. When at school, they will receive instruction in core classes such as English language arts, mathematics, science, and social studies.

“We have to keep it safe,” said Superintendent Sandos. “Even though some of the directives are that you can have 20 to 25 students, we’re not doing that.”

At the high school level, students in ninth and 10th grades would attend school in the morning and students in 11th and 12th grades would attend in the afternoon. All electives and non-core classes would be taken at home via online learning, resulting in a full academic day.

Once in school, no more than 12 students will be allowed in each classroom, according to the plan. A class of 24 students would be split into two groups—one in the same room as the teacher, the second group in an adjacent classroom with a paraprofessional and will participate in class through Zoom.

Students would rotate each day so direct teacher interaction is distributed evenly.

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade would attend classes in school all day, but with additional space used to keep group sizes to a maximum of 12.

Students who opt to stay at home would access the same instruction being delivered—synchronously—from inside the school classroom.

A detailed plan for all grade levels which will include expectations for entering and exiting schools, staggered hallway passing between periods, desk and classroom cleaning, and transportation will be issued soon, according to the district.

Schools will be marked with cones and caution tape to manage student flow, the district said.

Recesses will be staggered—and only permitted for small groups of students at a time.

Face masks will be required for everyone inside the school, and the district said it plans to provide three masks for every student and for each staff member.

All students will have their temperature checked upon arrival in school, according to the plan. Details about what would happen if a student has a fever are still being worked out.