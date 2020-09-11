'Very difficult': Sheridan Schools superintendent talks about making the tough decision to go remote

Pat Sandos had employed a plan in August to have all kids learn in school during the pandemic.

SHERIDAN, Colorado — In August, Superintendent Pat Sandos was preparing Sheridan School District 2 to have full in-person learning with strict cleaning protocols and a plan to cap all classrooms at 12 students to maximize social distancing and minimize spread of COVID-19.

"The 12-person rule. We've lived by that," Sandos said. "We found that it's been effective."

He said the protocols have worked inside the buildings to keep coronavirus contained.

"We've had zero student-to-student transmission to this point," Sandos said.

But, the problem, he said, is what's happening outside the buildings with COVID cases spiking in Arapahoe County.

"When you see something like that, you think, 'Let's get out in front of it and not wait for it to happen to us,'" Sandos said. "Let's be proactive and be smart about what we're doing."

That's when he decided that the district had to go to full remote learning.

"Boy, tough decision, very, very difficult," Sandos said. "It impacts a lot of our families and we don't like to do that. But, we think it's the safer option."

Not only is it better for students and staff, Sandos said it will be better for the surrounding community as well.

"In doing that, then we might be able to do our part to help mitigate what's happening in Arapahoe County," Sandos said.

He said he plans to keep track of the data and look at possibly reopening campuses the week of Nov. 30 if the number of COVID-19 cases start to drop.