State releases new coronavirus guidance for schools, daycare centers

There are now tools available to help determine when and if a child should stay home or what teachers should do if a students appears sick.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Wednesday released new guidance for detecting, reporting and responding to cases and outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools and child care settings.

The guidelines come after CDPHE gathered input from stakeholders on how to make the guidance as helpful as possible for the start of the school year.

The department had input from school districts, school nurses, teachers union representatives, local public health agencies and counties.

> The video above discusses cohorting and how it will be helpful for schools this fall.

New tools that can help parents, students, teachers, staff and schools determine who needs to stay home from school are part of the guidelines.

They include:

This case and outbreak guidance, in addition to the school opening guidance, CDE’s toolkit for the 2020-21 school year, and guidance from local public health agencies will provide districts with the information they need to start the school year in a way that makes sense for their local communities.