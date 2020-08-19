Fort Lupton HS student tests positive for COVID-19, some students move to remote learning

All students in the blue cohort have been moved to remote learning through Sept. 8, according to post on the district's Facebook page.

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — A cohort of students attending Fort Lupton High School in Weld County have been moved to remote learning for 14 days after a student tested positive for COVID-19, a statement on the district's Facebook page says.

Officials said they learned of the positive test result Wednesday morning for a student in the "blue" cohort. Classes began on Monday for the Weld RE-8 District.

Following all guidance from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE), the district said they were dismissing all blue cohort students at the high school.

Those students will learn remotely for 14 days and are expected to return back to in-person learning on Sept 8, the Facebook post says.

In-person learning for the "white" cohort group will continue as normal with enhanced cleaning procedures.