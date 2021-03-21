With most of its staff vaccinated, Summit schools weigh how to return more students to classrooms

The district's board of education will get an update this week, as the CDC has revised guidelines to say classroom social distancing can decrease to 3 feet.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A little more than a year after the Summit School District first went to at-home learning at the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the district is gauging how soon more students will be able to return to more days of learning in classrooms.

>> Video above: Weigh in on the latest proposed updates to Colorado's COVID-19 dial

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidelines to recommend the minimum required physical distance in classrooms shift from 6 feet to 3 feet.

That theoretically means more students, and desks, are able to be in classrooms. The CDC said the change can be safely implemented regardless of whether community COVID-19 transmission is low, moderate, substantial or high, though the federal agency kept the 6-foot recommendation in place for middle and high school students within communities with a high rate of transmission.

When asked what the CDC’s 3-foot update means for the Summit school district, spokeswoman Mikki Grebetz said in an email that the district “is committed to analyzing metrics and data, monitoring COVID-19 updates from public health experts and government officials and adjusting the (district’s) ’Return to Learn’ plan at regular intervals to be responsive to our continued evolving COVID landscape.”