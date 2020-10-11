These school districts have shifted to remote learning

With widespread community transmission of COVID-19, many schools are shifting to remote learning.

COLORADO, USA — With hospitalizations related to COVID-19 higher than they've ever been in Colorado and widespread community transmission, many school districts have shifted to 100% remote learning.

As of Nov. 9 more than 1,000 people were in the hospital being treated for the virus and the positivity rate climbed to nearly 12% which is well above the 5% benchmark recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Below are the school districts that have moved to remote learning in an effort to slow transmission of the virus.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools

During the week of Nov. 16, the last students will transition to remote learning. Instruction following the Thanksgiving break will continue remotely through the conclusion of the fall semester for students on Dec. 17.

Adams 12 serves more than 39,000 students in Adams County, which moved to Safer at Home Level Orange effective Oct. 28 due to COVID-19 incidence rates that were nearly double what they needed to be to stay in the less restrictive level.

Aurora Public Schools

In late October, the district said almost all students were moving to remote learning.

The following groups of students will continue with in-person learning:

Preschool and kindergarten students

Students with special needs on an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) who require in-person learning

Newcomer students who are in the early stages of English language development

Career and Technical Education students at Pickens Technical College

Cherry Creek School District

Following at least nine days in the "red zone" on the district's COVID Tracker, the decision was made to shift to remote learning. The last in-person day for any students will be Nov. 11. Preschool and elementary students will have Thursday and Friday and move to remote learning beginning on Nov. 16.

Denver Public Schools

With the exception of students in grade two or below all students within the state's largest district are remote learning.

Remote learning will continue for grades three through five through Thanksgiving when the situation will be reevaluated.

Remote learning will continue through the end of the year for students in grades six through 12.

Sheridan School District 2

Despite having zero student-to-student transmission, superintendent Pat Sandos announced the district would move to remote learning. He said the decision was made due to the community spread of the virus.

He said he plans to keep track of the data and look at possibly reopening campuses the week of Nov. 30 if the number of COVID-19 cases start to drop.

Westminster Public Schools

The school district moved to remote learning on Nov. 2 after extensive consultation with the Tri-County Health Department. At the time, the district said on its website that the remote instruction would last until Monday, Nov. 16