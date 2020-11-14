Westminster Public Schools staying fully remote learning

The decision was prompted by dangerously high COVID-19 levels in Adams County, WPS said.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Calling it a difficult decision but a "very responsible step," Westminster Public Schools (WPS) has announced it will be using fully remote learning through the winter break.

WPS has been remote since Nov. 2, but administrators were planning to return to in-person learning next week.

According to an email sent to the WPS Community, the decision was prompted by dangerously high COVID-19 levels in Adams County and indications that public health officials will order a new round of restrictions to try and slow the spread of the virus.

WPS said school principals and teachers will be the primary source of information about the district's remote learning program and that they will pay special attention to meeting the social and emotional needs of students.

WPS added that now more than ever, the district needs to be aware of how students are reacting to the stresses of COVID-19 and the impact not being in school has on their well-being.

"It is not ideal," Superintendent Dr. Pamela Swanson said in a video shared with the WPS community. "But we have learned so much from our move to remote learning last March, that we are confident that students will continue to be well-served."