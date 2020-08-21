Westminster teacher tests positive for COVID-19 on day after start of school

A teacher at Josephine Hodgkins Leadership Academy in Westminster has tested positive for COVID-19, and students who had contact will be quarantined.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A teacher at Josephine Hodgkins Leadership Academy in Westminster Public Schools has tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine test, the district announced on its website Friday.

That teacher, who was not identified by name due to privacy laws, tested positive on Friday and was at the school during its first day on Thursday.

Students who were in direct contact with the teacher will be moved to remote learning for a 14-day quarantine period, the district said.

Hodgkins Leadership Academy will remain open for in-person learning for all other students.

On its website, Westminster Public Schools emphasized that students and staff should continue washing their hands, wearing face masks and maintaining social distance to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

This isn't the first case of the novel coronavirus in a Colorado school since they reopened for in-person learning.

After two Fort Lupton High School students tested positive for COVID-19, the entire school was moved to remote learning for 14 days.

Meanwhile, 48 teachers and students at Windsor Middle School have been placed in a 14-day quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

And in the Cherry Creek School district, a staff member who works in the care program for an elementary school also had a positive test, but the district said that person did not have any contact with the general population.