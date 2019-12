LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Berthoud High School was evacuated Friday morning in response to a reported bomb threat, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

As a precaution, students were moved to Ivy Stockwell Elementary or sent home, according to a tweet from sheriff's office.

Parents can pick up students at Ivy Stockwell Elementary, located at 175 Fifth St., in Berthoud.

