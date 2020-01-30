FORT COLLINS, Colo. — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos talked about architecture with art history students, watched students in engineering class build mousetrap cars and sat in on an economics class during her visit to Liberty Common High School on Thursday.

DeVos visited both Liberty Common and Greeley's Aims Community College with U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, who represents Colorado's 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, to look at how the schools are approaching education.

RELATED: U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to visit 2 Colorado schools

DeVos' visit came during National School Choice Week, which she tied in when asked how her approach to education fit into capitalism, which the economics class was discussing.

"All the students are here today because you and your parents decided this was the school that was going to be the right fit for you and the right opportunity for you to continue to grow and explore your passions and interests," DeVos said, sitting at a desk in the classroom.

> Continue reading this story at The Coloradoan.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos talks to students in an engineering class during a tour of Liberty Commons High School in Fort Collins on Thursday, JHan. 30.

The Coloradoan

RELATED: Nation's Report Card: 1/3 of 8th graders proficient in reading, math

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Next with Kyle Clark