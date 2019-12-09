CSU has called out a social media post showing students pictured in blackface over the weekend.

Four Colorado State University students are pictured in an Instagram story wearing blackface, with text on the photo reading “Wakanda forevaa,” a reference to Marvel’s "Black Panther."

It's one of several incidents in the past two years that CSU's administration has acknowledged as incidents of racial bias.

“Because of the long and ugly history of blackface in America, this photo has caused a great deal of pain to members of our community,” CSU wrote in a statement signed by President Joyce McConnell, Vice President for Student Affairs Blanche Hughes, and Vice President for Diversity Mary Ontiveros. “We have heard from many of you — and we hear you. Moreover, we respect your voices. We know that images like this one — whether consciously racist or not — can perpetuate deliberate racism and create a climate that feels deeply hostile.”

CSU issued the statement Tuesday night to students, faculty and staff.

Read more at the Fort Collis Coloradoan: https://bit.ly/2lI92Gt.

