'BLM' sign, ribbons taken down at Denver elementary school

Ashley Elementary School held Black Lives Matter protests outside their school and put up signs in support — days later, they were gone.

DENVER — Ribbons and a sign in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement at an elementary school in Denver were removed shortly after a rally of support.

The Black Lives Matter Foundation is "a global organization in the US, UK, and Canada, whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes," according to its website description. BLM movements ignited all over the country shortly after the in-custody death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes. That officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged with murder.

Ashley Elementary School teacher Katy Hoops and mom Sarah Gall both participated in a BLM protest at the school where people tied ribbons to a fence in the shape of "BLM." Ashley Elementary School is located at 1914 Syracuse St. in Denver.

About a week later, Hoops said the ribbons were gone.

“Not only were they gone, I mean we’re talking hundreds and hundreds of ribbons that were meticulously cut off and cleaned up, and it was as though it never happened," said Hoops. "It was all erased overnight."

School parents, students and staff put up another sign high on a fence inside school property.

“We put it up inside and high thinking that would deter any further destruction, and we were really sad to find out about a week later that — that was taken down as well," Hoops said.

A spokesperson for Denver Public Schools (DPS) said no one on their staff removed a sign, and that the other was destroyed by weather. It's not clear who removed one of the signs.

“You can take the sign down over and over again, what happens in these walls is what matters," Gall said.

Ashley Elementary School Principal Liz TenCate told 9NEWS that with or without ribbons, the school is passionately committed to supporting their families of color.

“I’d love an opportunity to talk to the person who took our sign down," Hoops said. "I’d love to try to understand why this sign is so threatening to you, and I’d love for you to know about why this sign is so important to our students."

On the same corner of Montview Boulevard and Syracuse Street, a third sign supporting BLM has been installed.