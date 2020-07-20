11 Boulder Valley schools to hold graduation ceremonies this week

Most of the ceremonies will be held in person, though all can be attended virtually.

COLORADO, USA — Boulder Valley School District's (BVSD) class of 2020 will finally get the chance to be recognized for their achievements and celebrate the end of an important chapter in their lives.

After a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, BVSD announced it would be holding 15 graduation ceremonies for 11 schools this week. Most of them will be in person.

Delaying the ceremonies from May to July allowed the COVID-19 pandemic to improve significantly, according to a release from the school district. The release says Boulder and Broomfield counties are currently under the safer-at-home plan, which allows for graduations, and that the district's administration worked closely with their partners in public health to determine safe ways to conduct the commencement exercises.

BVSD said it was granted a variance that includes the following health precautions, as outlined in the release:

Ticketed Events

In order to meet current health requirements, each graduation is a ticketed event. It is not open to the general public and graduating seniors had the opportunity to request a ticket for themselves and up to two guests from their household.

Self Screening

In accordance with state and local orders, all in attendance should do a self-administered health screening before the event (anyone with COVID-related symptoms should not participate).

Face Cover

All participants will be required to wear a face cover upon arrival, throughout the course of the ceremony, and upon departure from school grounds.

Physical distancing

All participants will be required to maintain appropriate physical distance upon arrival, throughout the course of the ceremony, and upon departure from school grounds.

Seating

Students will enter, sit with and exit immediately after the ceremony with their two guests.

No Congregating

Groups will not be allowed to congregate before or after the ceremony to ensure the health and safety of all attending.

High Risk

Students who are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 or share a household with someone who is at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 should consider participating via the live streaming (link below).

Here is the list of ceremonies:

Monday, July 20

Boulder High School: 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. | Christian Recht Field

Arapahoe Ridge High School (Drive Through Graduation): 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21

Broomfield High School: 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. | Christian Recht Field

New Vista High School: 6:30 p.m. | Christian Recht Field

Wednesday, July 22

Centaurus High School: 8:30 a.m. | Christian Recht Field

Peak to Peak Charter School: 5:30 p.m. | Christian Recht Field

Thursday, July 23

Fairview High School: 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. | Christian Recht Field

Boulder Universal (Virtual Graduation): Noon

Friday, July 24

Monarch High School: 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. | Christian Recht Field

Boulder Prep Charter School: 5:30 p.m. | Christian Recht Field

Saturday, July 25

Nederland High School: 9:30 a.m. | Nederland Middle-Senior High School Football Field

All of the graduations can be attended virtually. A full list of live streams is available through this link.