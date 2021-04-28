Board member proposes making mask-wearing optional at Boulder Valley schools

Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday that Colorado has seen a rapid increase in COVID cases within middle and high schoolers in recent weeks.

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) member suggested making mask-wearing optional for students and staff in school.

Board member Donna Miers shared the proposal on Tuesday evening at a regularly scheduled meeting.

"I'm a bit anxious to breathe with this on, so I can understand what a lot of the parents were saying," Miers said at the meeting. "I believe it’s time to allow parents the decision of allowing their children to wear or not wear the face masks or these coverings."

While some parents who spoke during public comment shared a similar sentiment, some did not. BVSD parent Katie Farnan said she was appalled after hearing about the attempted policy change.

"It's terrifying for me to think that my kid is going to be put at risk for COVID," Farnan told 9NEWS. "Especially given they're the fastest growing, as far as I understood yesterday from Gov. Polis, the fastest growing segment of infections is coming from the 11 to 17-year-old age group."



Miers' motion to make masks optional did not pass, but she did ask for it to become an agenda item at a future meeting, so BVSD may see the issue come up again.

Miers emailed the following statement to 9NEWS: