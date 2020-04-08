Boulder Valley School District's back-to-school plan now completely remote

The district, after planning to start school in phase 3, has updated its plans and will now start in phase 1, which is fully remote learning.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) after planning to start school in phase 3 has updated its plans and will now start in phase 1, which is fully remote learning.

The district made the announcement Tuesday.

Last month, the school board agreed to push the start date back a week to Aug. 26, which is still the plan.

According to the district's plan, phase 1 is considered the most restrictive situation and all learning is done remotely. Additionally:

All buildings closed

No transportation services

Emergency childcare only

Emergency food services only

BVSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Anderson in a meeting last month told the school board there is not a clear plan yet for if/when there is a COVID-19 outbreak in a school. He said 90 teachers had approved exemptions to teach online only and another 100 had asked for the exemption.

Following the presentation, board members shared concerns about opening schools in phase 3. One member felt more comfortable starting school in phase 1 or 2 – which is now the case – while another was concerned about the number of teachers wanting exemptions.

Many districts across the state have also changed plans to begin the school year remotely.