Teaching children to code is no simple task, but Boulder’s Sphero continues to bet big on play as a primary driver for education.

Sphero has now delved into a new arena to teach coding: music.

The education technology company announced Sunday that it launched Specdrums, the STEAM learning brand’s first music-focused product.

Specdrums are app-enabled rings that allow children to create and play music by using colors on a variety of surfaces as their instruments. Built with an accelerometer, light sensor and LEDs, Specdrums can recognize thousands of distinct colors and assign notes, chords or samples to them.

On the Specdrums MIX app, users can create and edit music, record samples and share completed songs.

“Sphero recognizes Specdrums as an opportunity to engage kids at the intersection of arts, math, science and technology, building a parallel framework between coding and music composition,” said Sphero CEO Paul Berberian in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2C8JgzQ