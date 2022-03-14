Denver school board member Brad Laurvick announces resignation

Laurvick was elected to the District 5 seat in 2019 and his term was to end in 2023.

DENVER — Denver school board member Brad Laurvick has announced that he plans to step down from his position by the end of June, according to Denver Public Schools (DPS).

The term for Laurvick, who was elected in 2019, would have ended in 2023. The Board of Education will appoint a replacement for District 5 in northwest Denver, DPS said.

In addition to serving on the Board of Education, Laurvick is a pastor at Highlands United Methodist Church. He wrote in his resignation letter to the board that he will be appointed to First United Methodist Church in Fort Collins effective July 1.

"That means June 30th will be my last day of eligibility to serve as a director on the Denver Public Schools Board of Education," he wrote. "... I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Denver in this way and trust my board colleagues will find a community and student focused appointee to fill this seat."

Laurvick said he joined the board about three months before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the district's COVID response team. He was also part of the board that last year hired Superintendent Alex Marrero.

“Pastor Laurvick always brought a sensitive, thoughtful and measured discussion to the issues we addressed," said Board President Xóchitl Gaytán. "We are thrilled that Pastor Laurvick has this new opportunity to serve in his church. At the same time, he will definitely be missed on the DPS Board of Education."

After Laurvick's resignation, the school board will have 60 days to appoint a director from District 5 who will serve until a successor is elected in 2023.

DPS said the process will be transparent and open to the public, and that details on how to apply for the position will be announced in the coming months.

Read Laurvick's full resignation letter below:

Board Colleagues,

As a United Methodist pastor, I am a part of a system in which our Bishop appoints pastors across our region. For the last 10 years, I have served the people of Denver with Highlands United Methodist Church. Today, it was announced that my Bishop intends to appoint me to First United Methodist Church, Fort Collins, effective July 1, 2022. This means June 30th will be my last day of eligibility to serve as a director on the Denver Public Schools Board of Education.

An unusually large wave of retirements has placed a strain on our system this year, leading the Bishop to ask that I take this new appointment despite our shared hope I would not move during my service on the Board. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Denver in this way and trust my board colleagues will find a community and student focused appointee to fill this seat.

Though I had less than 3 months on the Board before the pandemic took hold, I am grateful to have been a part of the COVID response team, a partnership with the Safety & Security team to adapt our safety drills, the approval of the Denver School Leader Association, and the hiring of Superintendent Marrero. I will deeply miss the relational work with my board colleagues, the Superintendent, DPS staff, and the students and educators of this great district.

In Gratitude To Serve With You,

Rev. Bradley Laurvick

Director, Denver Public Schools Board of Education, District 5

