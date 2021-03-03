Police say report of sounds of gunfire that put Centaurus High School on lockdown likely a false alarm

The school went on lockdown Wednesday, and Lafayette Police said "no harm to students or staff has been reported."

LAFAYETTE, Colorado — Centaurus High School in Lafayette went on lockdown Wednesday as police investigated a report of shots fired in the school, which was later believed to be a false alarm, Lafayette Police (LPD said).

No harm to students or staff has been reported, LPD said.

A teacher at the school thought they heard shots fired within the school shortly before 10 a.m., prompting the lockdown, LPD said. After completing one sweep of the school, LPD said they believe the incident was a false alarm. A second search of the school is currently underway.

Lafayette Police tweeted that South Boulder Road was closed near the high school while police investigated an "incident reported at the high school." The westbound lanes of South Boulder Road near the school have since reopened, along with one eastbound lane, LPD said.

Centaurus High School is located at 10300 W South Boulder Rd.

A lockdown takes place when there is a safety concern regarding a potential threat to a school. A lockdown will also be enacted if there is a perceived threat within the school.

In a lockdown, students and staff are secured in the school, staff does not communicate and parents are not allowed on-site. Lockdowns are generally enacted when there is a serious threat.