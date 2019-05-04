GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Cherry Creek High School students walked out of class Friday with the hope it will bring attention to bullying and suicide.
The planned walk-out came after student Jack Padilla, 15, ended his life in February, something students have said was linked to bullying.
Cherry Creek High School is located at 9300 E. Union Ave. in Greenwood Village.
"Students are demanding the Cherry Creek School District take immediate action to stop and to punish bullying at the school and support teen suicide prevention efforts such as the student-led Jackstrong effort," says a press release from the effort.
Jack's parents, Rick and Jeanine Padilla, as well as his brother John Padilla, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for "creation and maintenance of a non-profit organization."
The "Jack Strong" organization will "provide a support net of peers and raise awareness for teen mental health through the advocacy of professional athletes, speakers and counselors," according to the GoFundMe page.
The page has raised more than $40,000 as of Friday.
Jack was a lacrosse goalie for more than 10 years, according to the family on the GoFundMe page.
"If you know anything about lacrosse, it's that being a goalie takes an unbelievable amount of strength," the page says. "Jack's altruism, empathy, and strength were evident in everything he did."
Another Cherry Creek High School student also ended her life in March.
RELATED: Cherry Creek High School, Valor communities mourn after students end their lives
Mental health resources:
RELATED: Mental health resources for Colorado residents
Jefferson Center for Mental Health
303-425-0300
Colorado Crisis Service
844-493-8255
American Foundation of Suicide Prevention
1-800-273-8255
Medical Center of Aurora Behavioral Health
303-360-3650
