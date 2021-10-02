Cherry Creek School District planning for in-person graduations this year

The district said plans may change based on health and safety guidance.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) announced it plans on holding in-person graduation ceremonies in 2021.

The district said graduations will be held at Stutler Bowl in early June. The stadium, which is on the campus of Cherry Creek High, is located at 4700 S. Yosemite St. in Greenwood Village.

The district said attendees will have to follow all health and safety guidelines that are enacted at that time. CCSD said that will likely include masks or face coverings, a limited number of guests per graduate and physically-distanced seating. The district also warned that the plans could change based on health and safety guidance.

>Video above: The town of Creede held a drive-in ceremony celebrating its 2020 graduates.

CCSD said all of the district's graduations would be live-streamed.

In-person graduations were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cherry Creek School District 2021 graduation schedule

Cherry Creek High School – 8 a.m. Friday, June 4

Eaglecrest High School – 8 a.m. Saturday, June 5

Grandview High School – 8 a.m. Monday, June 7

Cherokee Trail High School – 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 8

Overland High School – 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 9

Smoky Hill High School – 8 a.m. Thursday, June 10

Cherry Creek Elevation – 8 a.m. Friday, June 11

Endeavor Academy – 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 11