Superintendent of Cherry Creek Schools retiring

Scott Siegfried has headed the district since 2018. His departure will leave Colorado's four largest school districts without superintendents.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The superintendent of the Cherry Creek School District announced he will be retiring at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Superintendent Scott Siegfried made the announcement in a letter to the district, staff and parents Friday.

Siegfried has headed the district since 2018. He began his career in the district in 1995 as a science teacher at Eaglecrest High School.

In his letter, Siegfried said he spent time with his family at Thanksgiving and Christmas and decided now was the right time to retire.

It has been an honor to serve the CCSD staff, students and community over the last three decades," Siegfried said. "I never saw myself serving in the role of superintendent for an extended time."

"However, I would be disingenuous if I didn’t say that the last year has had an impact on myself and my family. As a father, I have always taught my own kids to do what they love, and when they no longer find joy in their job, to do something else – a lesson I learned from someone important in my professional career."

"It is time for me to prioritize my family and to create the opportunity for someone else to bring their joy and passion to this role."

"I feel extraordinarily grateful for my time with Cherry Creek Schools and am thankful for all the relationships and the success we have achieved for our students," Siegfried added. "I also believe we are on an incredible trajectory and have the right strategies and a strong leadership team in place to move the organization forward as we come out of this unprecedented time in history. Over the 70-year history of Cherry Creek Schools, we have forged a strong tradition of success due to this continuity in leadership."

With Siegfried's announcement, four school districts in the Denver metro area will be without superintendents. The other districts are Denver, Jefferson County and Douglas County.