Cherry Creek unanimously approves new superintendent

The current CCSD Chief of Staff will replace Scott Siegfried in the upcoming school year.

DENVER — A new superintendent for Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) was unanimously approved Thursday, said a district news release.

Currently serving as CCSD Chief of Staff, Christopher Smith is eager to take on the position.

> Watch video above: State's 3 largest school districts will all be without superintendents

“It is an honor and a privilege for me to accept the role of Cherry Creek Schools superintendent," Smith said. "I’ve spent more than a decade serving in different capacities across the district, and moving into this position gives me the chance to ensure that our legacy of excellence, equity and engagement continues well into the future."

With 24 years of experience as an educator, 11 with CCSD, the district said Smith started his career as a fourth-grade teacher.

He served as executive director of elementary education and even supervised the district leadership team’s efforts to create the Future Forward Strategic Plan and restructured district security to serve schools better and focus on equity.

“As superintendent, I hope to encourage the type of teamwork and partnerships that have always made CCSD a place where excellence thrives and where students can forge a pathway of purpose that connects them to their future,” Smith said.

While in the role of chief of staff, Smith helped plan for classes during the pandemic, allowing the restart of in-person and online learning last fall.

Smith replaces current CCSD Superintendent Scott Siegfried after he retires at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.