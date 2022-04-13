x
Education

Cherry Creek Schools hires former Dougco superintendent Corey Wise

Wise will serve as the Interim Assistant Superintendent of Education Operations for the 2022-2023 school year.
Credit: Douglas County School District
Corey Wise

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Former Douglas County School District superintendent Corey Wise has been hired by Cherry Creek Schools, Wise's attorney confirmed to 9NEWS. 

Wise will serve as the Interim Assistant Superintendent of Education Operations for the 2022-2023 school year.

Wise served as Douglas County superintendent from April 2021 until he was fired at a special school board meeting Feb. 4. Per his contract, he was to be awarded $247,500 for being fired without cause.

Wise had been with Douglas County schools for 25 years and was serving as the district's interim superintendent when he was formally named to the post. The day before he was fired, more than 1,000 teachers called out sick in protest of the possibility of Wise being ousted. That prompted the district to cancel all classes that day.

Wise's removal also resulted in student protests, an online petition to recall school board members and a DougCo parent filing a lawsuit.

In late February, Wise was hired as an interim community superintendent at Jeffco Public Schools. The district said he would fill that role through the end of the school year. 

The DougCo school board on March 29 approved a three-year contract for its next superintendent, Erin Kane. The board reached out to Kane before firing Wise.

A district court judge in March issued a preliminary injunction against that board's conservative majority, ordering them to conduct business publicly.

