Regis University offers college program for people with intellectual, developmental disabilities

The Global Inclusive College Certificate Program is the first program of it's kind to be offered at a private university in Colorado, according to Regis.

DENVER — When Nancy Earl Grubb works from home, she can check in on her daughter, Grace Grubb, who sits on the couch working on word puzzles.

"Flowers" said Grace, as she circles the latest word in her word search.

As she continues down the list, Grace also makes sure to check in on her mom.

"Mom, work," she said.

"She's always encouraging me to do my best," said Nancy, as her daughter is heard in the background saying, "do your best."

Those are the words Nancy has told her 22-year-old daughter her whole life, ever since she was born with down syndrome.

Grace said she likes doing her puzzles, playing basketball, and going to the mountains with her mom, dad and sister.

"I like helping people, having fun," said Grace about her personality.

But despite watching Grace thrive in high school and at a transition program after, Nancy said she worries about her daughter being independent.

"That's an everyday worry," she said. "What's her future going to be like? Is she going to be able to get a job? Are they going to treat her right?"

Nancy said her daughter's dream was to go to college, but there weren't a lot of programs for kids with special needs.

Then, Regis University started one.

It's called the Global Inclusive College Certificate Program, and Regis University said it's the first of it's kind to be offered at a private university in Colorado.

"It provides this post-secondary experience for individuals who wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend university or college or any kind of post secondary educational experience simply because of their intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Karen Riley, Regis University Provost and Chief Academic Officer.

The program can be 1-3 years, and will be tailored to each student. Some might be more focused on academics, while others focus on vocational skills.

Grace plans to do a combination of both.

“It changes the opportunities for everyone on this campus," said Riley. "The students, the faculty, the staff. We have a lot to learn from individuals that have intellectual disabilities."

Riley said the program is made possible through funding from the Global Down Syndrome Foundation and the Anna and John J. Sie foundation.

"I would like to learn new job skills," said Grace.

New job skills, and a chance to be a college kid so one day she can join her mom with a job of her own.

When the program begins this fall, Regis University said the first class to be about 10 students, but expects it to grow. They are still taking applications and doing interviews.