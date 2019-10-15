DENVER — College applicants can save money on Tuesday by taking advantage of Colorado Free Application Day.

Last year, Colorado students submitted nearly 23,000 admissions applications to technical schools, community colleges, and universities, according to the state.

Current students who plan to transfer to another school can also get transcript fees waived on Tuesday only.

There's no limit you can apply to one Colorado school or all of them.

Each public four-year college and university will have a unique fee waiver process; some will ask you to submit codes, while others will ask you to select an answer from a dropdown menu.

>>>Click/tap here to find complete details and instructions on Colorado's higher education website.

You have until 11:59 p.m. to submit in order to get the fees waived, applications that are started and no submitted by the deadline won't be eligible.

Colorado Free Application Day caps off Colorado Applies Month, a statewide campaign that encourages high school seniors to successfully apply to a higher education program and submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

