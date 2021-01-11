Polis to announce Colorado's early childhood care, education plans

9NEWS will livestream the 1:45 p.m. press conference in the video player above and on the 9NEWS YouTube page.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) will unveil the state’s plans on Wednesday afternoon for early childhood care and education for young children under the state’s new Department of Early Childhood.

Polis will be joined by Executive Director, Colorado Department of Human Services Michelle Barnes, Commissioner of Education Katy Anthes, Senator Janet Buckner, Evans Early Childhood Center owner/director Rosie Evans, and Bertha Gonzalez, a parent and program coordinator of Babies Ready for College Initiative at Mile High Early Learning.

Polis held a briefing on the state budget on Monday afternoon.

During the briefing, Polis highlighted the key elements of his proposed budget as being fiscal responsibility, historic investments in the educational workforce, money in the paychecks of citizens, healthy and safe communities, and education.

