Colorado Education Association says 40% of its members are considering leaving the profession

A survey conducted by the Colorado Education Association (CEA) revealed nearly 40% of its members are considering leaving the profession at the end of the year.

The survey is the latest measure the CEA used to highlight the impact the pandemic has had on educators. Underfunding and lack of resources were some of the reasons why educators felt this way.

"I'm not counting down to leave the students I'm counting down to get a break in my life," Colfax Elementary School teacher, Ann Franco told 9News.



Franco recently decided to move up her retirement a year because of the challenges she has faced while teaching during the pandemic.

"One of the things that really pushed me over the edge this year is just from the lack of support," she said. "Right now teachers are drowning on making lessons daily online and now they’re adding more to us with less."

The Colorado Education Association told 9News they have heard many educators echo these sentiments.

CEA President Amie Baca-Oehlert says there is not just one solution for this problem. She stated in order to keep educators, legislatures need to pass more funding and school districts need to be more understanding.

"It seems like every time there is some relief in sight there's something new that adds to the pressures and stressors our teachers are experiencing," Baca-Oehlert said.

"Many of our educators are having to do things like have students in person as well as the same time having students remote, that requires a tremendous amount of planning and time just to execute that well."

We reached out to Denver Public Schools, the state's largest district, for comment on this matter.



In a statement they said: "This has been a very difficult year for our entire community, and we remain focused on providing support to our educators, prioritizing their health and safety, and getting our schools back to operating normally and at full strength."