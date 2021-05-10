For 3 days you can apply to Colorado colleges for free, here's how

For three days, applications fees to apply to colleges across are Colorado are being waived.

DENVER — College applicants can save money by taking advantage of Colorado Free Application Days.

Gov. Jared Polis announced on Friday the fourth annual Colorado Free Application Days will take place from Tuesday, Oct. 19 through Thursday, Oct. 21.

During the three-day period, all 32 public colleges and universities in Colorado, as well as several private institutions, will allow students to apply for free.

“Earning a certificate or degree gives Coloradans the best opportunity to thrive in the profession of their choice,” Polis said in a news release.

“Colorado is building back stronger, and by eliminating this cost barrier, more Coloradans will have the opportunity to pursue those dreams," Polis said. "We need homegrown Colorado talent and bold ideas to make Colorado better than ever.”

Colorado Free Application Day aims to improve access to further education and training, according to the state of Colorado.

During last year’s campaign, students turned in nearly 57,000 applications, nearly half of which came from students of color and a third of which came from first-generation students. Statewide, 2020 application submissions were up 23% compared with 2019, according to the state.

“By extending Colorado Free Application Day to Colorado Free Application Days, we’re giving students even more time to pick their path and make a difference in their future,” said Dr. Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

“With so many options available, whether you go to college, technical school, attend a university, become an apprentice, or join the military, there’s a program in Colorado that will unlock your potential,” Paccione said.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.