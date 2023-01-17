Enrollment for universal preschool opens in Colorado

DENVER — Colorado kids can sign up for the state's new preschool program beginning Tuesday.
Enrollment for the Universal Preschool (UPK) Colorado program opens Tuesday, Jan. 17, with families able to register their kids for preschool this fall.
The preschool program is available to all Colorado kids in the year before they are eligible to enter kindergarten.
According to the Colorado Department of Early Childhood (CDEC), more than 850 providers have signed up to participate in UPK, which launches in the fall.
Enrollment can be completed at upk.colorado.gov. There is no deadline to sign up and enrollment will take place on a rolling basis.
CDEC said children will begin being matched to providers in mid-February.
"It’s incredible to see hundreds of school districts and preschools registering to be a part of Colorado’s effort to prepare our kids for the future," CDEC Executive Director Dr. Lisa Roy. "The enthusiasm is palpable with over 29,000 openings already available for kids in Universal Preschool Colorado."
Providers interested in joining UPK Colorado can sign up here.
