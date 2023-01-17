Enrollment for universal preschool opens in Colorado

More than 850 providers have signed up to offer preschool openings for fall.

DENVER — Colorado kids can sign up for the state's new preschool program beginning Tuesday.

Enrollment for the Universal Preschool (UPK) Colorado program opens Tuesday, Jan. 17, with families able to register their kids for preschool this fall.

The preschool program is available to all Colorado kids in the year before they are eligible to enter kindergarten.

According to the Colorado Department of Early Childhood (CDEC), more than 850 providers have signed up to participate in UPK, which launches in the fall.

Enrollment can be completed at upk.colorado.gov. There is no deadline to sign up and enrollment will take place on a rolling basis.

CDEC said children will begin being matched to providers in mid-February.

"It’s incredible to see hundreds of school districts and preschools registering to be a part of Colorado’s effort to prepare our kids for the future," CDEC Executive Director Dr. Lisa Roy. "The enthusiasm is palpable with over 29,000 openings already available for kids in Universal Preschool Colorado."

Providers interested in joining UPK Colorado can sign up here.

Universal Preschool Colorado will pay for every four-year-old child in the year before they are eligible for Kindergarten to attend a minimum of a half-day of preschool for the 2023-24 school year. Families with at least one qualifying factor may be eligible for additional hours. pic.twitter.com/R4wRkKzFuI — Colorado Department of Early Childhood (@COEarlyChild) January 16, 2023

