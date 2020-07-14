Tips to Safe2Tell up slightly in June compared to previous year

Safe2Tell is a program that allows students, parents and teachers to anonymously report potentially troubling information.

DENVER — June 2020 had a 2% increase in tips to Safe2Tell compared to the same month the year prior, according to a news release from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

Safe2Tell is a program that allows youth to make anonymous tips about things that trouble them in their communities. The AG’s office said suicide, drugs and bullying are typically the top categories reported to Safe2Tell.

Tips were lower March through May than in previous years due to the school closures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, suicide threats were the top concern reported to Safe2Tell, followed by welfare checks where tipsters inform authorities if they’ve concerned about a peer.

Cyber-bullying reports have been on the rise since schools closed, according to the release.

During the 2019-2020 school, year, the AG said Safe2Tell received 20,249 tips – a 7% decrease over the year before that’s likely related to the novel coronavirus.

June's numbers were mostly in line with previous summer months, according to the release.

Safe2Tell is not an emergency response unit or mental health counselor – instead, it is used to distribute information to law enforcement and school officials.

Reports can be submitted by calling 1-877-542-7233 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports can also be made at Safe2Tell.org or via the Safe2Tell app.