DURANGO, Colo. — A Colorado school district is considering implementing a ban on use by middle school students.

The Durango Herald reported that Durango School District 9-R may prohibit all student cellphone use, which would expand the existing policy.

A district spokeswoman says the current rules allow phone use between classes and during lunch.

Superintendent Dan Snowberger says administrators at two middle schools asked the school board to consider the ban.

Durango High School has not expressed interest in a similar step. Board members say they are open to the possibility of a policy change that could also include elementary schools.

