Space mining among new programs this fall at Colorado School of Mines

The minor will focus on space exploration and how to utilize non-terrestrial resources and raw materials, the school said.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Space mining sounds like something out of science fiction novels, but it's coming closer to reality for Colorado School of Mines students.

The university in Golden, which focuses on science and engineering, announced Monday that it will add one undergraduate degree program and three minors next fall, including a minor in space mining.

Engineers who specialize in space mining can help with the mining of raw materials found in space for manufacturing, fuels and other uses. This would be critical for future exploration missions in space, the university said in its announcement.

"Space exploration has long been an aspiration of various scientists and engineers, and success in deep space missions depends on our ability to utilize the resources in outer space," said Jamal Rostami, an associate professor in the Department of Mining Engineering, which will include the new program, thought to be the first of its kind.

The university also will offer two more new minors this fall. The first is in aerospace engineering, which is intended to support students who are interested in the field and majoring in another area, such as physics or mechanical or electrical engineering.

The other new minor is in teaching, to prepare students for a career in the classroom teaching the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and math.

The School of Mines will offer one new undergraduate degree program, as well -- a bachelor of science in quantitative biosciences and engineering -- that focuses on biomedical and biotech.

"Simply put, there is a need for graduates who can both use a micropipette in the laboratory and write code at the computer terminal," said Brian Trewyn, associate professor of chemistry, in the announcement.

